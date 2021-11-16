Springfield Regional Chamber President Nancy Creed to Step Down in 2022

SPRINGFIELD — After more than a decade serving the Springfield Regional Chamber (SRC) and overseeing the region’s economic growth, Nancy Creed is stepping down from her position as chamber president to help care for her elderly mother.

Creed served as the president of SRC since 2016, and as vice president of Marketing and Communications for five years prior to her appointment as president. She successfully navigated the chamber through several challenges, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During her tenure with the chamber, Nancy has been an invaluable resource,” said Barbara-Jean Deloria, senior vice president and chief credit risk officer at Florence Bank and chair of SRC’s board of directors. “She has laid the groundwork for the chamber to grow and thrive and has positioned the chamber on solid financial footing. On behalf of the board of directors, I want to express our thanks to Nancy for creating a robust foundation for the future of the chamber. I know how difficult this decision was for her to make, and I applaud her for prioritizing herself and her family. We’re grateful to have her full guidance and support while we recruit a new chamber leader, and we wish her all the best.”

During Creed’s tenure, she repositioned the chamber as a regional organization for businesses in Western Mass., creating a channel for the voices of the Pioneer Valley to be heard by key stakeholders in the eastern part of the Commonwealth. Creed developed a successful future for SRC by establishing educational programming for businesses and dynamic networking opportunities for professionals, engaging members across all industries, creating a minority business council to better support the growing business sector, and issuing informative legislative updates for the community that are now pillars of the chamber’s mission and will continue after her departure.

“The past 18 months have been an incredible challenge, but I am so proud of how we rose to that challenge and met it head on. While we still have work to be done, I recognize that I need to shift my priorities from an executive role to a caregiving role and focus on my family,” Creed said. “I’m incredibly thankful for my time at the chamber, the members I had the pleasure of collaborating with, and all those who worked with me to make the chamber what it is today. I look forward to working closely with Barbara-Jean and the board of directors to assist with the transition and position the next president to be as successful as they can be. I am incredibly proud of the progress and evolution the chamber has made, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity.”

To ensure an orderly transition, Creed will remain president until either a successor is appointed by the chamber’s board of directors, or no later than April 21, 2022. The board has engaged a search committee and recruiter to find the best candidate to serve as the next president of the Springfield Regional Chamber.