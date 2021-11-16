Boston Symphony Orchestra Musicians to Donate $10,000 to MOSSO

SPRINGFIELD — The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) received a $10,000 donation pledge from their counterparts at the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

According to Beth Welty, a violinist and MOSSO co-founder, “James Markey, BSO trombonist and chair of the BSO players’ committee, informed us that this gift is being sent ‘with sincere and heartfelt support.’ We are deeply moved and grateful for this wonderful gesture of solidarity from our fellow musicians in Boston.”

Welty added, “the BSO musicians are giving this gift not just to MOSSO, but to all of our audience members here in Western Massachusetts. They know how vital our presence is for the economic and cultural well-being of our community — just as theirs is for the Boston area.”

According to principal trumpeter Thomas Bergeron, another MOSSO co-founder, “in addition to this generous donation from the BSO musicians, MOSSO has received $43,000 from over 130 donors since September, sending a clear message that our audience wishes to see and hear SSO musicians return to Symphony Hall. All of the money we have raised will be used to present live music in Western Massachusetts, including upcoming holiday brass quintet concerts.”

Miho Matsuno, a violinist and another MOSSO co-founder, explained that the musicians founded MOSSO earlier this year in response to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s failure to schedule any concerts for the 2021-22 season.

“The Springfield Symphony Orchestra last performed live in Symphony Hall in March 2020,” Matsuno noted. “With no agreement in place between the SSO board and the musicians, no executive director, no music director, and no concerts planned, the musicians formed MOSSO, a nonprofit organization, to produce live classical music concerts. We’ve received tremendous community support and have been gratified by the enthusiastic response of our audiences. The encouragement of both community leaders and music lovers has bolstered our resolve to continue to program and perform concerts.”