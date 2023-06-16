Springfield Regional Chamber to Host Annual Meeting Celebration at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will host its annual meeting celebration on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at MGM Springfield. The evening is an opportunity to reflect on the chamber’s 2023 accomplishments while also honoring members of the community and looking toward the future.

Jim and Kelly Sullivan of Millenium Press will be honored as the Massachusetts Small Business Persons of the Year, and Tania Barber of Caring Health Center will be honored as the Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year, presented by Patrick Leary. The event will feature a graduation ceremony for the class of the 2022 Leadership Institute and will conclude by announcing the winners of the 2023 chamber raffle before a champagne toast.

“We are thrilled to present the Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year Award to Tania Barber, president and CEO of Caring Health Center Inc. Her tireless efforts to eliminate health disparities and achieve health equity in Western Massachusetts have had a profound impact on our community,” chamber President Diana Szynal said. “We look forward to hosting the annual meeting celebration, where we can come together as a business community to reflect on our accomplishments and toast to a promising future.”

A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature selections from Costa Kitchen. The event will conclude at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $75 for members in advance and $85 for general admission, and can be purchased on the Springfield Regional Chamber website by clicking here. For additional information, email Szynal at [email protected].