Blue Sox Announce Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame Promotion

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox announced a co-promotion with the Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame for its home game tonight, June 16 versus the Danbury Westerners. The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame has had a storied history at MacKenzie Stadium, as well as the region.

The Blue Sox will have a ceremony immortalizing the history of America’s pastime in Western Mass. beginning at 6 p.m. During the pregame ceremonies, the team will unveil a new banner commemorating the 10 years of Hall of Fame history at MacKenzie Stadium. All Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame members and their families will receive free admission to the game. The night will be sponsored by Westfield Bank, a close affiliate of the Blue Sox.

Additionally, the first 100 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a Hall of Fame wristband. The team will be auctioning off autographed merchandise from Blue Sox alumnus and current Major League first baseman Trey Mancini.

The Blue Sox are looking forward to celebrating the hard work of all Hall of Fame members and inductees on Friday night.