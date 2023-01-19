Springfield Regional Chamber’s Leadership Institute Now Open for Applications

SPRINGFIELD — For more than 40 years, the Springfield Regional Chamber’s (SRC) Leadership Institute has helped mid- and upper-level managers grow their skills to bring their careers, organizations, and communities to the next level. Applications are now open for Leadership Institute 2023, which will run from February through May.

Facilitated by Western New England University faculty, SRC’s Leadership Institute program features a series of six workshops along with peer coaching. The Leadership Institute focuses on developing core management and leadership skills for increasing personal and organizational effectiveness. Upon completion of the program, participants will have more knowledge and skills to take their leadership to the next level and expand their personal and professional network.

“One of the key factors to sustaining a successful business is growing the strength of your leadership team,” Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Syznal said. “I encourage all aspiring managers, new managers, and professionals interested in expanding their impact to consider this program to take yourself and your team to the next level.”

This program is comprised of 13 sessions, and graduates will be honored at the Chamber Celebration and Annual Meeting on June 14. Attendees who complete the Leadership Institute will also receive a free graduate course offered through the College of Business at Western New England University.

Those interested must apply by Feb. 16. Tuition costs $995 per student, and all sessions will be hosted at the TD Bank Conference Center in Springfield. To learn more, visit springfieldregionalchamber.com.