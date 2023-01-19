Excel Dryer Promotes Michael Savitt to Director of Domestic Sales

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR Hand Dryer, announced the promotion of Michael Savitt to director of Domestic Sales. Savitt has held positions with increasing responsibility over his 10 years with Excel Dryer, most recently serving as Business Development manager for North America.

“Michael has demonstrated an in-depth understanding of our sales process, generated new business, and provided excellent customer service during his tenure with us,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Excel Dryer. “He is also a proven leader with the ability to effectively train, coach, and motivate our employees. He’s a perfect fit for this important position.”

In his new role, Savitt will supervise the U.S. sales team, explore opportunities to support the company’s growth, and work closely with architects, distributors, and end users to identify how high-speed, energy-efficient hand dryers fit into cost-saving and sustainability initiatives.

Prior to his role as Business Development manager for North America, Savitt started at Excel Dryer as a field sales manager and then became a national field sales manager. He has worked across all markets, verticals, and channels for Excel Dryer over the past decade.

“I really appreciate the opportunities I’ve had to learn and grow at such a forward-thinking company like Excel Dryer,” he said. “Our sales team is incredible, and I am excited to bring us to the next level while continuing to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals.”

Before joining the company, Savitt worked at Avatar HR Solutions and Data Recognition Corp. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’a degree in journalism and went on to receive his master’s degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington. He completed the “Mastering Sales: A Toolkit for Success” course at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, “Coaching for Improved Performance & Results” with Leadership Dynamics Inc., and “Effective Personal Productivity” with Leadership Management International Inc.