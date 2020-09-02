Square One Launches Campaign for Healthy Kids PSA

SPRINGFIELD — When Square One shared plans to launch its latest fundraising campaign by producing a public-service announcement highlighting its critical work with children and families, a team of community partners eagerly stepped in to lend a hand.

“I’ve seen firsthand the incredible and beneficial work Square One does for children,” said political consultant Anthony Cignoli, one of several high-profile community partners with a role in the initiative. “I’ve been a long-time supporter because Square One is essential in the lives of so many families. When I heard about the campaign and their creative approach, I was eager to join so many other great supporters in championing this effort.”

The Campaign for Healthy Kids is a multi-year fund-development initiative focused on Square One’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social-emotional well-being, and a healthy learning environment. All funds raised will directly support the children and families who rely on Square One to help meet their early-learning and family-support needs.

With funding from Pride Stores, the campaign will kick off with a PSA that features preschoolers transitioning to adult leadership roles. The video will appear in the mainstream media, as well as social-media platforms. It will be complemented by a series of print and radio promotions.

“We are thrilled and grateful to have such high-level, talented community support for this undertaking,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communications for Square One. In addition to receiving funding from Pride and the agency’s board of directors, she cited the in-kind efforts of Balise Auto, the Springfield Thunderbirds, New York Sound and Motion, Chikmedia, Springfield Police, Crystal Vazquez & Co., Leonard Underwood Photography, as well as all the volunteers who participated in the production of the campaign.

“When we first developed this campaign, we had no idea that our world would be dramatically changed by the COVID-19 crisis,” Allard said. “The past few months have greatly reinforced the demand for our programs and services. With that growing demand and the unanticipated COVID-related expenses — including providing full-day support during remote learning — we have a tremendous need to expand our donor base. We are excited for this opportunity to raise awareness of our important work and the funding we need to continue to develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

To make a donation, text ABC123 to 44-321, visit www.startatsquareone.org, or e-mail Allard at [email protected].