BusinessTalk with Tessa Murphy-Romboletti
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 24: Sept. 2, 2020
Thom Fox interviews Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, Executive Director of EforAll in Holyoke
Thom Fox interviews Tessa Murphy-Romboletti, Executive Director of EforAll in Holyoke. EforAll [Entrepreneurship for All] accelerates economic and social impact in communities through inclusive entrepreneurship. Tessa discusses the organization’s Business Accelerator program, Pitch Contests, and how EforAll is supporting local entrepreneurs through the COVID-19 pandemic.