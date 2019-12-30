St. Germain Investment Management to Acquire Gage-Wiley & Co. Inc.

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Matty, president of Springfield-based St. Germain Investment Management, and Christopher Milne, president of Northampton-based Gage-Wiley & Co. Inc., announced they have reached an agreement in which St. Germain is acquiring the assets of Gage-Wiley & Co. Inc. This merger brings together two of the oldest independent investment-management firms in Western Mass. under one entity.

The combined company will hold more than $2 billion in client assets and will operate four offices across the state: St. Germain Investments in Springfield, October Mountain in Lee, and Gage-Wiley in Northampton and Plymouth.

Both St. Germain Investments and Gage-Wiley began as independent broker-dealers in the city of Springfield, founded by their namesakes in 1924 and 1933, respectively. They have both remained locally owned, privately held investment-management firms with a commitment to independence, conservative investment management, and highly personalized client service. They serve a growing clientele of individuals, nonprofits and businesses throughout area, the state, and the world.

The investment professionals at Gage-Wiley, and its registered investment advisor affiliate, New England Capital, will combine with those at St. Germain to create a deep team of 35 financial-management professionals under the St. Germain umbrella. The offices will continue with business as usual, with advisors and managers seeing their own clients in their usual locations, but behind the scenes there will be coordination of strengths and resources that will further enhance services to the companies’ clientele.

“This is a perfect fit for our clients and our organization,” Milne said. “Our cultures are similar, and our approach to clients is akin to St. Germain’s. With this transition, there’s even more expertise available to help our clients plan for their financial future.”

Added Matty, “we are very excited for what the future holds for our newly united company. It will allow us, as a group, to reach a wider client base, provide additional services and resources, while also maintaining the family-oriented, boutique feel Gage-Wiley is so well-known for.”

Though now an affiliate of St. Germain, Gage-Wiley and New England Capital will continue to do business under their current name, and Milne will continue to manage the Northampton and Plymouth offices in his role as managing director.