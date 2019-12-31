BFAIR Selected as Stop & Shop Community Bag Program Beneficiary

NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January. The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May, is a reusable-bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work. BFAIR was selected as the January beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop, located at 876 State Road, North Adams.

BFAIR will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable ‘community bag’ is purchased at this location during January, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the giving tag attached to the bag.

“We are excited to participate in this program,” said Rich Weisenflue, CEO of BFAIR. “It’s a win-win for BFAIR and the community — supporting BFAIR programs and services and helping the environment by supporting the reusable-bag initiative.”

For more information on the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, visit stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.