Stanley Park Slates Sunday Night Concert

WESTFIELD — On July 14, Stanley Park welcomes ‘Off The Record’ as part of its Sunday Night Concert Series.

The group, well known throughout the region, plays hits from the ’60s and ’70s featuring classic rock & roll.

This performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Beveridge Pavilion and it is free of charge. Chairs will be provided and a food service will be available.

For further information on the Westfield Bank Sunday Night Concert Series please go to www.stanleypark.org or call the park office at (413) 568-9312.