State Announces $750,000 in Grants to Buy Local Organizations

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration awarded $750,000 in grants to support the efforts of nine regional Buy Local organizations, which work to help generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food products while at the same time improving logistical access to these important food sources.

Through these Buy Local grants, organizations will partner with the administration to achieve shared goals, such as ensuring access to sustainable food, educating the consumer to understand local food sources, and elevating the interest and demand for fresh, nutritious products to enhance the consumption of local products and economically support the Massachusetts agricultural industry.

“Regional Buy Local organizations have long recognized the importance of working to support environmental-justice population neighborhoods across Massachusetts, and these grants will further their efforts to reach many more people about the advantages of buying local produce and other products,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said. “Enhancing partnerships and collaborative efforts with farmers and other stakeholders will greatly expand both food access and the local economy.”

The grants awarded in Western Mass. include $86,886.83 to Berkshire Grown in Great Barrington and $87,000 to CISA in South Deerfield.

“The local food system here in Massachusetts has the strong support of our Legislature,” state Rep. Natalie Blais said. “We are grateful for the efforts of our Buy Local organizations in supporting farmers, educating consumers, and increasing demand for healthy, local food.”