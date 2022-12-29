STCC Awarded $1.17 Million to Expand Adult-education Services

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received $1,174,200 in state funding to expand adult-education services after submitting for a competitive grant.

The Baker-Polito administration announced historic funding amounts to STCC and 73 other adult-education providers and seven correctional institutions in the state. The awards total $250 million over the next five years.

“We are thrilled and grateful to the Baker administration for this funding to expand our adult-education programs offered to the community,” STCC President John Cook said. “I appreciate the successful efforts by Assistant Vice President for Workforce Development Gladys Franco in submitting for this competitive grant. STCC’s funding was among the top 10 largest amounts awarded.”

Statewide, adult education services will expand to new programs not currently funded and provide 5,000 total seats for adult basic education students and more than 16,000 for adult English learners.

The Workforce Development Center at STCC provides free adult education through the Springfield Adult Learning Center. The community can take classes to further their education by obtaining a high-school equivalency certificate, which includes preparing for a GED or HiSET exam; developing computer, email, or internet skills; learning English as a second language; or enrolling as a student at STCC after earning a high-school equivalency certificate.

“We have been offering high-quality adult-education classes in Springfield for years, and this funding represents a big step forward in expanding programs,” Franco said. “I’m proud that the Springfield Adult Learning Center has transformed so many lives. Students have found fulfilling employment or have gone on to receive their degree from STCC to prepare for a career. Thank you to the Baker-Polito administration and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for supporting our efforts.”

STCC will receive funding for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1, 2023. Adult basic education is funded through a combination of state and federal funds, including the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II.

“This historic level of funding to adult-education service providers across the Commonwealth will open up additional seats for adult learners to gain knowledge and career skills,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “These grants will benefit not only residents, but employers and communities across the Commonwealth.”

The administration states that the funds will help eligible individuals obtain knowledge and skills necessary for employment and economic self-sufficiency; assist eligible individuals attain a secondary-school credential and transition to post-secondary education and training; assist immigrants and other individuals who are English learners; and help parents gain education and knowledge to become full partners in the educational development of their children.

“The goal is to foster collaborations within communities that enhance student success in higher education and employment,” Education Secretary James Peyser said. “We are very pleased to award this historic level of funding that ensures there are significant resources available to many more adult students across the Commonwealth for years to come.”

Anyone interested in applying for classes at the Springfield Adult Learning Center can visit stcc.edu/salc.