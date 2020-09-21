State, MassDevelopment Announce Funding for Fifth Round of Site-readiness Program

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration and MassDevelopment announced the availability of $3 million in funding through the fifth round of the Site Readiness Program, which provides resources to cities, towns, and other entities to help overcome obstacles to developing otherwise prime sites. Municipalities, nonprofit economic-development entities, and private-sector businesses can apply for grants to finance land acquisition, feasibility studies, master planning, environmental permitting, site improvements, and other related work.

“The Site Readiness Program is an important part of the state toolkit available to cities and towns, as well as nonprofits and businesses, to help them to achieve their economic-development goals,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said. “As we move from reopening to economic recovery, the Baker-Polito administration is committed to continuing to collaborate with communities and other partners to spur investment, development, and growth.”

The Site Readiness Program, administered by MassDevelopment, aims to boost the Commonwealth’s inventory of large, development-ready sites; accelerate private-sector investment in industrial and commercial projects; and support the conversion of abandoned sites and facilities into clean, actively used, tax-generating properties. Through its first four rounds of grants, the Site Readiness Program has awarded approximately $10.4 million to 48 projects in almost every region, furthering the development potential for nearly 3,600 acres across the Commonwealth.

“The Site Readiness Program continues to be an important resource for helping communities prepare key sites and attract development,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss said. “MassDevelopment is proud to oversee this economic-development program on behalf of the Commonwealth, and we encourage cities, towns, and other partners to apply for funding.”

The full request for proposals is available at massdevelopment.com/srp. Responses are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.