WSU to Host Virtual Information Session for Two Programs on Oct. 19

WESTFIELD — The College of Graduate and Continuing Education (CGCE) at Westfield State University (WSU) will host a virtual information session for its master of education and master of arts in English programs on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

These graduate programs are designed to accommodate both working teachers seeking professional licensure and new educators seeking initial licensure. The master of education programs include early childhood education, elementary education, biology, mathematics, history, moderate disabilities, and reading specialist. The non-licensure master of education has concentrations in history and vocational-technical.

WSU also offers graduate English programs with initial or professional licensure, as well as a non-licensure track.

“Our master of arts in English program is designed for those students who want middle and secondary teaching licensure, initial and professional, and who want to pursue doctoral study or other professional goals. Most of our students work full-time, so we organize our courses and do individual advising to fit with those schedules,” program Director Glen Brewster said. “We offer small courses and seminars so that students work closely with full-time faculty to do research in areas that will help them in their professional lives and prepare them for further graduate study.”

Many graduate students have familial and career responsibilities that must be prioritized when it comes to furthering their education, and the CGCE at Westfield State is sensitive to these challenges. WSU offers afternoon and evening courses during the fall, spring, and summer sessions as well as full-time or part-time matriculation options.

Information session attendees will have an opportunity to speak with Outreach Team members and faculty about the program and its application process. The $50 application fee will be waived for information-session attendees. To RSVP, visit www.gobacknow.com. For more information, call (413) 572-8020 or e-mail [email protected].