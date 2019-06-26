STCC Slates ‘College for Kids’

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College is currently registering young people for its ‘College for Kids’ program.

The summer program exposes participants between the ages of 11 and 17 to learning opportunities available in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. Some of the available programs focus on arts and sports.

The “Summer of STEM” will give young people the chance to learn about architecture, lasers, fidget spinners, and more.

Here are the College for Kids at STCC programs on tap through August:

Rock-It Science, July 22-26, (ages 11-14, $279): This program features innovative, hands-on science. Activities include using a giant catapult to predict and project objects’ path through the air, designing and building rockets, seeing and hearing “sound waves” while playing musical instruments, building and racing solar cars, and observing rainbows in the sky to explore the nature of light. Activities are coordinated with the Springfield Science Museum.

Forensics, July 29-Aug. 2, (ages 11-14, $279): Forensic science is the study of crime scenes and criminal identities. This course will provide students with hands-on experience in forensic science and investigative skills.

The Play's the Thing, July 29-Aug. 2 (ages 11-14, $279): A week of theater immersion that includes theater games, improvisation, and an adaptive short play performed at the end of the week for family and friends. This week of theater builds social skills, confidence, and self-esteem.

Basketball, July 29-Aug. 2 (ages 11-14, $169)

Keyboarding, July 29-Aug. 2(ages 11-14, $199): Students build necessary keyboarding skills through the use of interactive games and a keyboarding software program. The lessons are fun and help to build a strong typing foundation.

For more information and to sign up online, visit stcc.edu/explore/summer-programs. For questions, contact Lidya Rivera-Early, director of Community Engagement, at (413) 755-4787 or email [email protected].