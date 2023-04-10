STCC to Offer Free Course to Prepare to Become Teacher Assistant

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a free nine-week course to prepare for the job of para-educator in the Springfield Public Schools.

The para-educator, also known as a teacher assistant, works with teachers and other school staff to provide instructional assistance and classroom support and implement effective classroom strategies to meet the needs of all students.

The in-person course runs April 24 to June 22 from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. The registration deadline is April 21. Click here to register via instant enrollment. To enroll in person, visit Building 27, second floor, at STCC, or call (413) 755-4225. For more information, email [email protected].

“We are excited to offer this program through the Educators’ Academy free of charge to help people get started on the path to a degree from STCC and a career as an educator,” said Gladys Franco, assistant vice president for Workforce Development at STCC. “Sign up now, as space is limited.”

Participants will receive bilingual instruction in digital and computer literacy, job-readiness skills for educators, and test preparation to obtain the American College Testing WorkKeys Proficiency Certificate.

Para-educators who successfully complete the course through the Educators’ Academy program may earn credits transferable toward an associate degree at STCC. Para-educators are encouraged to continue their education to develop their professional skills toward employment as a classroom teacher through STCC’s early childhood, elementary, and secondary transfer programs.