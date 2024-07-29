Stella Chan Selected as Greenfield Finance Director

GREENFIELD — Interim Finance Director Stella Chan will now serve full-time as the finance director for the city of Greenfield.

Chan holds an MBA from the Simmons Graduate School of Management and has worked in corporate and nonprofit sectors. Over the past 20 years, as principal of SMC Consulting Group, she provided fiscal management advice and accounting support to area nonprofit organizations, including United Way of Berkshire County, Holyoke Visting Nurse Assoc. & Hospice Life Care, VNA & Hospice of Cooley Dickinson, Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce. and United Way of Hampshire County.

“Serving as Greenfield’s new Finance director is an extraordinary opportunity,” Chan said. “I am focused on effectively serving the needs of the city’s departments while ensuring we operate as a fiscally sound and financially sustainable municipality. Achieving this will require cooperation and collaboration at all levels, and I am thrilled that I am joining a team of experienced and dedicated staff who are deeply committed to the well-being of our Greenfield community.”

Greenfield Mayor Ginny Desorgher added that “filling the Finance director position was an immediate priority of mine following the city’s vacancy, and we organized countless interviews over the past few months to find the best candidate. Since joining the city on an interim basis in June, Stella has exemplified terrific leadership and a keen eye for fiscal practices. Her boundless energy and innovative thinking will make her a great steward of our finance department.”