Streetlight Financial Foundation Chooses Friends of Children for Philanthropic Partnership

FLORENCE — Streetlight Financial Foundation announced that Friends of Children Inc. has been chosen as the recipient of its fundraising efforts for 2023. Streetlight Financial Founding Partner Aaron Smith said the organization is looking forward to helping children whose lives are impacted by foster care through this partnership with Friends of Children.

“We are excited to get started for the first year of fundraising in 2023 for Streetlight Financial Foundation,” Smith said. “Once we met Jane and Susan from Friends of Children, we knew our board made an outstanding choice for this first year. Our energies just fed off each other, and look out for some great events in 2023.”

One such event in the works is a pickleball event to take place in Western Mass. in the spring.

Streetlight Financial Foundation was created in 2022 from financial-services company Streetlight Financial. Founding partners Aaron Smith and Mark Vaclavicek recognized a need for a philanthropic effort that provides a positive financial impact to one cause or organization each year. Friends of Children, a Northampton-based 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults impacted by foster care or juvenile-justice involvement, is the first recipient of the foundation’s annual fundraising initiative.