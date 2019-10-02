Sunshine Village Celebrates National Disability Awareness Month

CHICOPEE — In honor National Disability Awareness Month in October, Gina Kos, executive director of Sunshine Village, invites the community to attend several events in partnership with local organizations throughout the month. In the spirit of inclusivity and acceptance of differences, these events will bring awareness and celebrate the unique abilities and creativity of the people served by Sunshine Village.

To kick off the month, Sunshine Village will host “Collections: An Art Reception Featuring Artists With Distinct Abilities” on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. Artists will be available to discuss their artwork, and light refreshments will be available. In addition, art will be on display in the community room of the library throughout the month of October.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunshine Village will team up with Ohana School of Performing Arts for a showcase dance performance at the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee, 580 Meadow St., Chicopee. Through a partial grant from Health New England, Sunshine Village brings Ohana instructors into its programs to share the joy and wellness benefits of dance. Light refreshments will be available.

Sunshine Village provides innovative day services for people with developmental disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum. The organization serves nearly 600 individuals with 280 employees at sites in Agawam, Chicopee, Springfield, and Three Rivers.