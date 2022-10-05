Susan Goldsmith Receives Chairman’s Service Award at Annual Meeting of JGS Lifecare

LONGMEADOW — JGS Lifecare, a healthcare system serving seniors and their families, held its 2022 annual meeting on Sept. 22 in the Hy and Roz Gloth Auditorium at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow.

The meeting culminated with the presentation of the Chairman’s Service Award to Susan Goldsmith, a two-term past president of JGS Lifecare and longtime supporter. “It is a great personal pleasure to pay tribute to my predecessor and dear friend,” JGS Board Chair Dr. Stuart Anfang said. “Susan provided outstanding leadership during four very tumultuous years. Under her wise guidance, we emerged stronger and better-positioned to face challenges and embrace new opportunities.”

This was the first in-person community gathering since the organization’s 2019 annual meeting, and spirits were high. “It is wonderful to have our community of supporters back in our building to hear about our recent accomplishments and our exciting vision for the coming year,” said Susan Halpern, vice president of Development and Communications. “It is also a great opportunity to celebrate our staff for their hard work and phenomenal dedication.”

Robert Whitten, former executive director of the Leavitt Family Jewish Home and recently appointed president of JGS Lifecare, introduced JGS staff and thanked them for an excellent August survey from the Department of Public Health. Whitten also highlighted the recent expansion of services to include Northeast Rehab Inc., operated by registered physical therapist Cherie Stack for the past 25 years.

“Patients of Northeast Rehab will benefit from the person-centered approach of the Green House model of small-house care that has become one of the hallmarks of Sosin Center for Rehabilitation,” Whitten said. “It was clear from the start that we share a similar commitment to providing the highest quality of rehab services, and that our environment and how we deliver care is a great match. This partnership is very exciting for our campus and the people we serve.”

Adam Berman, CEO of JGS Lifecare, shared plans to continue what was started years ago at Sosin Center for Rehabilitation, with the transformation of its model of care to the small-house model of person-centered care. Planning is underway to expand this model of care to residents at the Leavitt Family Jewish Home.

“We see the benefits of such a model at Sosin, and at two of our affiliated homes in Chelsea, and we’ve proven — to ourselves and others — that, with the right mindset and systems, the small-house or Green House model not only impresses with its looks, but, more importantly, contributes to a better quality of life for our residents.”