Monson Savings Bank to Host Free Community Shred Day at Ware Branch on Oct. 8

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s Ware branch at 136 West St. will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank welcomes the public to dispose of their private documents safely and securely.

Storing documents that contain personal information in the home can pose a major security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. This free Community Shred Day is an ideal opportunity to properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“We are really looking forward to hosting our branch’s annual Community Shred Day,” said Vicki Baldyga, Ware branch manager. “Monson Savings’ Shred Days gives the members of our community a convenient opportunity to safely and securely destroy their old documents. It is always such a fun event that allows us interact with community members and help keep their information safe.”

Prepackaged refreshments and giveaways will be available at the event, while supplies last.