Tanzania Cannon-Ecklerle Rejoins the Royal Law Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Tanzania Cannon-Eckerle has rejoined the Royal Law Firm full-time in a partner-level position as chief legal and administrative officer.

Her practice includes matters involving labor relations, discrimination, harassment and retaliation, wrongful discharge, workers’ compensation, employee privacy, wage and hour law, leave laws, and matters involving business, including business planning, business formations, business contracts and negotiations, franchise law, and licensing and permitting. Her preventive work includes drafting a variety of employment-related manuals and contracts, such as executive agreements, compensation and commission agreements, and severance and settlement agreements.

Cannon-Eckerle obtained her juris doctor degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.