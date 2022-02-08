Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield Welcomes New Board Members

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) recently welcomed 14 new board members.

As Springfield YPS continues to concentrate its efforts on business and career development, networking, social and cultural involvement, and community activism, its diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

New board members include Nikai Fondon of the “She Did That!” podcast, Tyler Hadley of DDS Acoustical Specialties, Kara Bombard of Performance Foodservice, Isabella Brady-Prankus of the Gray House, Julie Fruscio of Dominion Dealer Solutions, Russ Kelly of LUSO Federal Credit Union, Emily Burr of PeoplesBank, Christopher Scuderi of Charter Oak Wealth Partners, Jessica Colson of Girls Inc. of the Pioneer Valley, Drew McConaha of Train for Life, Stefany Scliopou of Elms College, Kara Sotolotto of LiftTruck Parts & Service Inc., Lauren Martin of The Markens Group, and Alaina Macaulay of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst.

The new board members join existing board members Jack Yvon of Charter Oak Financial, Melissa Cuzzone of EBS Insurance Brokers, Ashley Batlle-Ramos of Beauty Batlles Lounge, along with Andrew Mankus of UMass Dining, treasurer; Amie Miarecki of Christopher Heights of Belchertown, immediate past president; and Heather Clark of the Baystate Health Foundation, president.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of YPS,” Clark said. “Having such a robust board of directors will further our ability to provide more quality events and professional-development opportunities throughout Greater Springfield.”