Tapestry Welcomes Mavis Nimoh as New Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD — Tapestry announced the appointment of Mavis Nimoh as its incoming executive director. With more than 20 years of experience advocating for social justice and health equity, she brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to Tapestry.

Nimoh joins Tapestry following her role as executive director of the Center for Health and Justice Transformation in Providence, R.I., where she led a team of experts in public health, physical and behavioral health, and the criminal legal system.

“Now more than ever, Tapestry is leading the region and the state in best and better practices at the intersection of public health and social justice as it celebrates 50 years of high-quality care, free from stigma,” Nimoh said. “I am honored to have been selected as the next executive director and inspired by the innovation, resilience, and dedication of our team, board, clients, and partners, whose light provides a spectrum of hope and healing for the Western Mass. community.”

Nimoh brings extensive experience in the public-health sector, including programs that support the uninsured and underinsured, HIV early intervention, testing and counseling, and prevention services focused on addressing systemic health inequalities.

Her career also includes her role as associate professor at Brown University School of Public Health and her tenure at the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, along with her leadership as executive director of the Dauphin County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services. Her expertise in harm reduction and health equity aligns with Tapestry’s mission to provide non-judgmental, quality care for all.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mavis Nimoh as our new executive director,” said Jeremy Melton, chair of the board of directors at Tapestry. “Her dedication to social justice, coupled with her extensive background in public health and commitment to harm reduction, makes her the ideal leader for our organization. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on Tapestry and our community.”