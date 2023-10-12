MCLA to Host Fall Open-house Events for Prospective Students

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA announced that the first of two fall 2023 open-house events will take place this Saturday, Oct. 14, followed by a second open house on Saturday, Nov. 4, both from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Amsler Campus Center. At these open houses, prospective students will have an opportunity to meet MCLA students, faculty, and staff.

“Open houses are a great way for prospective students to see the campus for the first time and to learn more about MCLA’s academic programs and vibrant campus life,” said Jana Boyer, MCLA’s director of Admission. “We encourage students to connect with faculty, staff, and students to make sure all of their questions are answered and to discuss the next steps in the enrollment process.”

The first open house will be broken up into two morning sessions, followed by lunch, a resource fair, and a campus tour. Click here to register.