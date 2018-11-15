TEDxEasthamptonWomen Announces Speaker Lineup for 2018

EASTHAMPTON — The second annual TEDxEasthamptonWomen event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Boylston Room East in Keystone Mill from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at Mill 180 Park.

The independently organized program, licensed by TED, will feature local speakers and TEDWomen videos under the theme of “Showing Up.”

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have been featured on ted.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

TEDWomen, in its ninth year, will take place in Palm Springs, Calif. The conference will be streamed to thousands around the globe at nearly 150 TEDWomen events in dozens of countries.

TEDxEasthamptonWomen has filled its seating limit of 100 attendees. The program will also be streamed live and accessible via the internet and at local viewing parties. Viewing-party information can be found at www.tedxeasthamptonwomen.com/livestream.

“The members this year felt the need to keep the event going for the community to foster learning to the people of Easthampton and the rest of the Pioneer Valley,” said Marketing Coordinator Laura Heisig. “The hope is for other women to hear these stories and feel empowered by them to make some change in their own communities. We’re all connected in some ways, but it also can affect the larger picture of things. I think that’s what’s so powerful about this event. It’s connecting us to this larger event.”

This year’s seven speakers are:

• Jane Fleishman, a certified sexuality educator on a mission to promote the sexual well-being of older adults;

• Caitlin Kelley, a supervisor of the Mason Square Branch Library in Springfield;

• Brianna Mangano, a graduate student at the UConn School of Social Work who has more than six years of experience in mental health and social services;

• Christine Monska, a program officer at the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts as well as a continuing-education advisor at Bard Microcollege Holyoke;

• Elizabeth O’Gilvie, Bay Path College’s Ethics Speaker in 2017 and a member of the Massachusetts Farm to School advisory board;

• Cinzia Pica-Smith, an associate professor in both the Department of Human Services and Rehabilitation Studies and the Education Department at Assumption College in Worcester; and

• Rachel Walker, an assistant professor of Nursing at UMass Amherst, an associate director for the Center for Personalized Health Monitoring, and the first nurse ever to be named an Invention Ambassador by the American Assoc. for the Advancement of Science.

TEDxEasthamptonWomen sponsors include Julia Mines, the Boylston Rooms, bankESB, Cider House Media, CJC Lighting & Production, Easthampton Media, Finck & Perras Insurance Agency LLC, Illuminaria, Mill 180 Park, Northeast Solar, and WBOA.

For more information about TEDxEasthamptonWomen, including how to plan or attend a viewing party, visit tedxeasthamptonwomen.com.