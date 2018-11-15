Tighe & Bond to Present Seminar with Environmental, Health, and Safety Updates

WESTFIELD — Environmental, health, and safety regulations are constantly changing, as are the new and creative ways of managing these regulatory challenges. Every fall, Tighe & Bond holds a series of free seminars that provide an overview of recent regulatory changes along with innovative methods for managing compliance.

The final seminar for this fall will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. Topics will include the use of drones for environmental assessments, the use of geographic information system tools, collecting and managing environmental projects, perfluorinated chemicals, state and federal environmental updates, and state and federal safety updates.

Anyone interested in attending can sign up by clicking here. Call Jessica Frey at (413) 572-3299 with any questions or if you have trouble signing up.