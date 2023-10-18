The Care Center Launches Search for New Executive Director

HOLYOKE — After 25 years at the helm, Anne Teschner will step down as executive director of the Care Center. She will continue in that role to support succession planning with the Care Center’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

The Care Center helps young mothers and low-income women resume their education wherever they left off, from HiSET preparation to an onsite college. Designed for busy mothers living in poverty, the Care Center offers childcare, transportation, counseling, food, and healthcare so that women can concentrate on their studies.

During her tenure, Teschner has been instrumental in steering the Care Center through pivotal changes, establishing the organization as a leader in the realm of women’s education and empowerment.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to express my gratitude for Anne’s many contributions to the Care Center and to our community. She has led the organization with passion and a deep commitment to its mission and the women we serve,” said Sylvia Galván, board chair. “For 25 years, Anne and the Care Center staff have created an environment where women can succeed by identifying obstacles and creating solutions.

Under Teschner’s leadership, the Care Center has launched visionary initiatives, such as the Bard Microcollege Holyoke and the Moving Women Forward Endowment campaign. Each year, approximately 200 young mothers and other low-income women benefit from the holistic support provided by the Care Center, based at 247 Cabot St. in Holyoke.

“When it became clear that a college degree was needed to move families out of poverty, the Care Center developed an award-winning college-preparatory approach that integrates athletics, art, and poetry into a GED curriculum,” Galván said. “When we realized our students needed more support at the college level, the Care Center launched Bard Microcollege Holyoke, the nation’s first college for young mothers and low-income women. To permanently sustain this powerful work, the Care Center launched the Moving Women Forward Endowment campaign.”

The Care Center has received recognition, including the Presidential Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award and the Commonwealth Award, the highest awards given at the national and state levels, respectively, to organizations of this kind.

The process of identifying the next executive director to build upon this foundation is underway. Spearheaded by Galván and supported by Koya Partners, the national search aims to bring forth a leader who will continue to further the center’s mission and legacy of impact.