Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Supports Trauma and Relief Needs in Israel

PITTSFIELD — Jewish Federation of the Berkshires announced that its executive board of directors has allocated $50,000 to support emergency needs in Israel during this time of crisis. The allocation will be drawn from federation’s reserve fund and will be distributed to address critical needs as identified by Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and its partners.

The allocation comes in light of a historic $500 million emergency campaign launched by JFNA to support critical needs in the region.

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires is accepting donations from the broader community and has already raised more than $101,000 within the Berkshire community.

JFNA recently distributed the first $10 million in aid to 20 organizations providing emergency relief and support in Israel, including the Jewish Agency for Israel, JDC, World ORT, Israel Trauma Coalition, United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, ZAKA, Barzilai Medical Center, and the Soroka Medical Center.