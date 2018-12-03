The Channel Company Names NetLogix to Next-Gen 250 List

WESTFIELD — NetLogix announced that CRN, a brand of the Channel Company, named NetLogix to to its 2018 Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list identifies IT solution providers who have embraced emerging technologies and are setting the pace for the rest of the channel in their adoption. Those on the list have been able to meet their customers’ ever-changing IT needs in leading-edge technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, virtualization, mobility, business analytics, and business intelligence.

NetLogix is a network-management, cloud, and systems-technology integrator providing end-to-end solutions that ensure business integrity for small, medium-sized, and enterprise-level clients. The Westfield-based company designs, implements and manages IT solutions spanning computing infrastructure, enterprise management, VoIP, security, and cloud solutions.

“We are pleased and humbled to be included on the Next-Gen 250 List by CRN,” said Marco Liquori, NetLogix CEO. “Our inclusion shows our commitment to develop our skills to master the managed-services industry and is a true reflection on our team at NetLogix.”

Added Bob Skelley, CEO of the Channel Company, “these innovative solution providers have adapted to a rapidly evolving marketplace and learned to leverage new technology as a competitive advantage. Our 2018 Next-Gen 250 list is comprised of forward-thinking companies who deliver solutions designed to meet an unprecedented set of customer needs. We congratulate each team on its vision and influence in the overall progression of the IT channel.”