Springfield College Hosts Talk by Social Activist Leon Ford

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Office of Multicultural Affairs recently presented community leader, social activist, and police-brutality survivor Leon Ford. The event, which was sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the School of Arts, Sciences, and Professional Studies, the Racial and Ethnic Issues Working Group, and the departments of Humanities, Psychology, and Criminal Justice, was free and open to the public.

Ford, author of Untold, shared his personal story about police brutality, racial profiling, discriminatory practices, victimization, and how he has used his experience as a tool to positively impact society. Through his dialogue, he aimed to interrupt oppressive systems, cultivate authentic relationships, and promote community healing, empowerment, and social change.

In 2012, Ford, then 19, was shot five times by a Pittsburgh police officer during a routine traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed. Since that time, he has told his story all over the country, including delivering a TEDx Talk, “Turning Pain into Purpose,” about his experiences.