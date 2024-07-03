The Markens Group’s Emily Leonczyk Achieves Significant Credential

SPRINGFIELD — The Markens Group Inc. (TMG) and ASAE, the Center for Association Leadership, announced that Emily Leonczyk recently earned the certified association executive (CAE) designation, the highest professional credential in the association industry. Leonczyk serves as executive vice president of the Markens Group, an accredited association management company based in Springfield.

Association management companies (AMCs) focus on managing and supporting the operations of trade and professional organizations. TMG’s wide range of personalized solutions, including membership management, board governance and relations, financial management, marketing, strategy, meeting planning, and more, are designed to optimize the performance of its association clients. By bringing best practices and innovative solutions to multiple membership-based organizations concurrently, TMG infuses the latest in technology and member-engagement strategies across its clients, allowing association leaders and volunteers to focus on their core mission and strategic goals.

The CAE designation earned by Leonczyk significantly bolsters TMG’s operational effectiveness. This prestigious credential leads to better service for association clients and stronger outcomes, such as increased membership, improved member engagement, and successful events, paving the way for TMG and its clients to achieve their strategic goals.

To become a designated CAE, Leonczyk leveraged her extensive experience with association management, completed 100 hours of specialized professional development, passed a stringent examination in association management, and pledged to uphold a code of ethics. CAEs conduct ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management to maintain certification. More than 4,500 association professionals hold the CAE credential, a program accredited by the National Commission of Certifying Agencies.

Since joining the Markens Group five years ago, Leonczyk has been a driving force behind the company’s growth. Her enthusiasm and energy encourages the TMG team to show up as their best selves, motivating them to identify and focus on their highest-impact work. She has a knack for developing talent and empowering teammates to nurture and grow their unique gifts. She embodies TMG’s fundamental values through her commitment to collaboration, dedication to improvement, and support of each TMG team member, allowing them to learn, grow, and stretch their abilities.

The CAE designation represents her commitment to leading by example in continuous learning, inspiring her TMG teammates to develop strong leadership skills to guide the company and its clients toward success.

Leonczyk holds an MBA from Drexel University. She attributes her drive, resilience, and dedication to serving others to her family, including her determined and entrepreneurial parents and brothers.

“We are incredibly proud of Emily for earning the certified association executive credential. Emily’s dedication, vision, and leadership have been key to TMG’s growth and success,” said Ben Markens, president and founder of the Markens Group. “Her CAE achievement reflects her ongoing commitment to excellence in association management. We are excited to see how she will continue to inspire and lead our team.”