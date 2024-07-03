Bacon Wilson, P.C. Welcomes Four Law Clerks for 2024-25 Season

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Alba Ago, Benjamin Keogh, Gary DeYoung, and Sarah Zaino have been accepted into its law-clerk program for the 2024-25 school year.

Bacon Wilson created the clerkship program more than 40 years ago to allow law-school students to gain experience and mentoring in the legal profession. The clerks are an integral part of the firm and participate in various firm events during their time at Bacon Wilson.

Ago is currently a candidate for a juris doctor degree at Western New England University School of Law, expecting to graduate in May 2025. She earned her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in three years from Montclair State University in 2022, majoring in political science with double minors in social work and global security diplomacy. Before joining Bacon Wilson, Ago completed a family-law defense practicum through Western New England and worked as a family law legal assistant for the current Superior Court judge in New Jersey. She has a keen interest in family law, is an active member of the Family Law Assoc. at Western New England, and serves as president and co-founder of the Middle Eastern Law Assoc. Originally from Albania, she is fluent in Albanian. She is looking forward to exploring various other practice areas during her time at Bacon Wilson.

Keogh is currently a candidate for both a juris doctor degree and an MBA at Western New England University, with both degrees expected in May 2025. He earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from Western New England University in 2022, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in accounting. Before joining Bacon Wilson, Keogh worked as a private investigator, handling a variety of cases in Vermont, Connecticut, and Central and Western Mass. He also worked for the U.S. Census Bureau in Northern Vermont. With a strong interest in transactional law, he is eager to explore the diverse legal practice areas that Bacon Wilson offers.

DeYoung is currently a candidate for a juris doctor degree at Suffolk University Law School, expecting to graduate in May 2025. He holds a doctor of philosophy degree in applied human development and a master of arts degree from Boston University, and he earned his bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, from UMass Amherst. Before joining Bacon Wilson, DeYoung gained experience as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court in Springfield and served as chair of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board in Chelsea. He is keen to further develop his expertise in land use, municipal law, and real estate, and looks forward to the opportunities ahead at Bacon Wilson.

Zaino is currently a candidate for a juris doctor degree at Western New England University School of Law, expecting to graduate in May 2025. She earned her bachelor of science degree, cum laude, from Marist College in 2022, where she also obtained her paralegal certificate. Before joining Bacon Wilson, Zaino worked as a temporary assistant clerk for the Connecticut Supreme Appellate Courts and interned with Corbally, Gartland, and Rappleyea in Millbrook, N.Y. She founded the Italian American Law Society during her second year of law school and was also a part of the real-estate practicum this past spring. She has interests in transactional law, estate planning, and corporate law, and is eager to gain practical experience in the legal field during her clerkship at Bacon Wilson.

“We are delighted to welcome these four outstanding law students, who will carry on Bacon Wilson’s proud tradition of excellence among our law clerks,” Managing Shareholder Jeffrey Fialky said. “We are fortunate to have the region’s top talent contribute to our work, ultimately benefiting our clients.”