The MH Group Celebrates 10 Years of Business in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The MH Group (formerly ManeHire Talent Solutions), a Springfield-based staffing and recruiting agency, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“This was made possible by earning the trust of company leaders and thousands of candidates we’ve placed in career roles across the country,” founder and CEO Nicole Polite said. “A core philosophy for the MH Group is the need for both roots and wings.”

These roots that Polite mentions run deep in Springfield, as her great-great-granduncle was Primus Parsons Mason, a Black entrepreneur and real-estate investor who is most well-known as the namesake of the city’s Mason Square neighborhood.

“He achieved remarkable accomplishments at a time in history when it was less common,” Polite said. “When I consider what ‘roots’ mean to the company and me, I build upon my uncle’s deep passion for giving back to those in our city. That is why, in part, I chose Springfield as the home of the MH Group. I am thankful for the continued support from city residents and leaders. As we grow, that gratefulness remains a key value.”

To continue his legacy, Polite is launching the nonprofit Polite Foundation, focusing on providing career resources to underserved populations. In addition, she has served on multiple nonprofit boards, such as the YWCA of Western Massachusetts, the Regional Employment Board of Hampden County (now operating as MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council, and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission council. She also served as a business advisor at the Entrepreneurial & Women’s Business Center at the University of Hartford.

While Polite embraces these roots, she also understands the need for change and growth. The MH Group has undergone a significant evolution over the past decade and is planning for the next 10 years and beyond.

“We encourage our candidates to dream big and embrace their wings, and we as a company also practice that,” Polite said. “First, we have evolved the brand from ManeHire to the MH Group, intending to clearly reflect our full-service approach and mission of raising the bar for staffing and recruiting. We also are expanding our diversity and inclusion resources. The goal is to attract, hire, and retain our clients’ best talent and assist with offerings to overcome barriers to equality and promote diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.”

This forward-thinking, client-first approach has served the MH Group well.

“My team and I are extremely proud of our 90% direct-hire placement retention rate,” Polite said. “Compared to the average industry retention rate, which is lower, it confirms our conviction that there is a person for every position and a position for every person. It demonstrates we are taking the right approach to staffing and recruiting.”