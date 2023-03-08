Chicopee Police, Fire Departments to Battle in Charity Hockey Game

CHICOPEE — On Sunday, March 12, the Chicopee Police and Fire departments will once again take the ice for the annual Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game. This will take place at 5 p.m. at Fitzpatrick Arena, 575 Maple St., Holyoke. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee and a scholarship fund for Chicopee Comprehensive High School and Chicopee High School students.

Many businesses have contributed to the game as sponsors, including presenting sponsor Polish National Credit Union, chuck-a-puck sponsor PeoplesBank, and face-off sponsors MASSCOPS Local #485, International Assoc. of Fire Fighters Local 1710, Curry Honda Chicopee, Marshall Steinbeck Collision, AMP Electrical Inc., and Planet Fitness.

Tickets cost $10 per person and can be purchased the day of the game at Fitzpatrick Arena. Kids 12 and under are free. The game will feature mascots from both the Chicopee Police and Fire departments, a free kids’ raffle, raffle and 50/50 prizes, a concession stand, music, and — new this year — a chuck-a-puck contest. For additional questions or to make a donation, call Chris Galindo at (413) 374-7225 or John James at (413) 218-6679.