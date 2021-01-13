The Royal Law Firm Announces Strategic Association with Minasian Becker LLC

SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm announced it has established a mutual of-counsel association with Minasian Becker LLC, a boutique commercial real-estate and business law firm, as of the third quarter of 2020.

Complementing Royal’s business-side-only litigation practice, this association will provide Royal clients with the added benefits of commercial real-estate and corporate transactional work. The Minasian Becker team of attorneys has represented regional, national, and international companies and nonprofit organizations with their commercial real-estate and business-transaction needs for more than 25 years.

Amy Royal, founding partner of the Royal Law Firm, believes the relationship with Minasian Becker will be an attractive supplement to Royal’s existing law practice of labor and employment law and other business-related litigation.

“Through this strategic relationship, we can offer a broader scope of services to our corporate clients, providing to them sophisticated commercial real-estate representation and counsel in a variety of corporate matters and transactions,” she said. “This strategic alliance not only expands our practice areas and capabilities, but also our geographic footprint. We look forward to offering our corporate clients these added benefits and services across the Commonwealth.”

With this alignment of their practices, Royal and Minasian Becker will offer their clients locations in Arlington, Springfield, and Rockport in Massachusetts, as well as in Hartford, Conn. Royal attorneys are admitted to practice in the state and federal courts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York.

Both law firms are nationally certified as women’s business enterprises and women owned small businesses, and are able to offer the benefits of diversity to their clients.