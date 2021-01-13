WNEU Law School Joins Group of 157 Deans Addressing Attack on U.S. Capitol

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, 157 law-school deans from schools across the country, including Dean Sudha Setty from Western New England University School of Law, published a statement addressing the 2020 election and the events that took place in the U.S. Capitol last week. It is unusual for such a diverse group of law deans to come together to speak as one on an issue that falls outside the purview of legal education.

Dean Setty noted, “as legal educators, we know that, to meet this moment in our democracy, our foremost job is to educate lawyers of conscience and character. This joint statement reaffirms that fundamental role and the work that lies ahead for our profession.”

“The violent attack on the Capitol was an assault on our democracy and the rule of law,” reads the statement. “The effort to disrupt the certification of a free and fair election was a betrayal of the core values that undergird our Constitution. Lives were lost, the seat of our democracy was desecrated, and our country was shamed.”

The joint statement goes on to reflect upon the roles that lawyers played in recent events and affirm the deans’ commitment to working together to repair the damage to democratic institutions and rebuild faith in the rule of law.

“Many lawyers and judges worked honestly and in good faith, often in the face of considerable political pressure, to ensure the 2020 election was free and fair. However, we recognize with dismay and sorrow that some lawyers challenged the outcome of the election with claims that they did not support with facts or evidence. This betrayed the values of our profession.”

The deans conclude with a call to action. “As legal educators and lawyers ourselves, we must redouble our efforts to restore faith in the rule of law and the ideals of the legal profession. We have enormous faith in the law’s enduring values and in our students, who will soon lead this profession. We call upon all members of the legal profession to join us in the vital work ahead.”