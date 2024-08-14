Daily News

The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Jason Ortiz

By

Jason Ortiz

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Jason Ortiz recently joined the Royal Law Firm team. He is a business litigation attorney with several years of trial experience, having tried many cases to verdict.

Ortiz specializes in commercial litigation, including matters involving construction disputes, eviction matters, insurance defense, and employment matters, as well as other civil disputes. He is a graduate of Utica College (now Utica University) and Western New England University School of Law.

