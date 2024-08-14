Monson Savings Bank Supports East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty recently met with members of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee to present it with a $2,000 donation on behalf of the bank.

The donation was made to support the construction of a veterans memorial in front of the town’s Senior Center at 328 North Main St. This is the second contribution the bank has made to this effort over the past few years, bringing its total contributions to $12,000.

The East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee was formed in 2017 with the mission of constructing a memorial in front of the East Longmeadow Senior Center. This memorial will honor all veterans, but will be dedicated to 21 East Longmeadow servicemen who gave their lives while defending their country. The target date for groundbreaking is June 2025.

So far, the committee has raised $335,000 and hopes to raise another $185,000. To learn more about upcoming fundraisers, visit www.facebook.com/elvmc293.

“I am very pleased to present this donation on behalf of the bank,” Moriarty said. “We are happy to be a part of the East Longmeadow Veterans Memorial Committee’s mission to honor our local fallen heroes. The plans for the memorial are stunning, and I look forward to seeing the final product very soon.”