The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Back Rosemary Nevins

SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm announced the return from retirement of attorney Rosemary Nevins.

Nevins’ legal career in management-side labor and employment law has spanned more than 30 years. She has handled nearly two dozen trials to verdict, represented clients during several arbitrations, and conducted numerous seminars and training sessions for supervisory personnel and human-resources managers dealing with myriad subjects germane to the employment relationship.

In 2013, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly recognized Nevins as a Top Woman of Law. She has authored numerous articles on employment-related topics and previously served as associate editor of the Massachusetts Employment Law Newsletter.