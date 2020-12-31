Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefit Program Launches in Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Family and Medical Leave (DFML) announced that workers eligible for Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) may begin filing certain benefit requests on Jan. 1 in accordance with legislation enacted in 2018.

PFML provides temporary income replacement to eligible workers. Starting Jan. 1, workers can apply for leave for welcoming a new child into their family, for their own serious health condition, and for certain military considerations. Starting July 1, workers can apply for leave to care for an ill or ailing relative.

The program, which is offered separately from the federal Family and Medical Leave Act and any employer-offered leave, provides up to 20 weeks of paid leave per benefit year to manage a serious personal health condition, up to 12 weeks to care for a family member or to bond with a child, and up to 26 weeks to care for a family member who is a member of the armed service.

For details on how to apply for Paid Family and Medical Leave, visit paidleave.mass.gov.