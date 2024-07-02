The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Sabba Salebaigi-Tse

SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed attorney Sabba Salebaigi-Tse to the team.

Salebaigi-Tse received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alberta in Canada; her juris doctorate from Thompson Rivers University in Canada, and her master of laws degree from the University of Connecticut.

She advises and represents clients in various labor- and employment-law matters and is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts. Her professional experience includes roles as a research assistant, legal researcher, and student clinician in various legal-aid clinics. Her background in legal research and advocacy, combined with hands-on experience in client representation and legal consulting, equips her to handle complex litigation effectively. She has received several awards for her legal research and writing skills.