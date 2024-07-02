AIC Welcomes Lisa Doherty to Board of Trustees

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Lisa Doherty as the newest member of its board of trustees.

Doherty is president and CEO of Business Risk Partners (BRP), which she co-founded with her sister, Linda Boborodea, more than 20 years ago. They started BRP in 2000 to provide professional specialty commercial liability insurance for small to medium-sized companies.

While BRP initially focused on businesses with up to $50 million in revenues, it has grown as a specialty insurance underwriter and program administrator and writes policies for companies of all sizes nationwide. BRP has been awarded the “best practice” distinction, meeting the rigorous standards and best practices set by the Target Market Program Administrators Assoc.

Doherty has served on the board for Veritas Preparatory Charter School in Springfield since 2010. Veritas Prep is a public, tuition-free school in Springfield that prepares students in grades 5 through 12 to compete, achieve, and succeed in college and beyond.

Doherty is a graduate of Brown University, where she studied economics and international relations. Her experience and proven leadership in the insurance industry, along with her commitment to education and community service, exemplify the values and vision of AIC.