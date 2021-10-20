The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Two New Attorneys

SPRINGFIELD — The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed attorneys Jaclyn Cronin and Jeremy Saint Laurent to its team.

Cronin received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and her juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the state of Connecticut.

Saint Laurent joins the firm with extensive litigation experience, having worked as the head of the Litigation department for the city of Springfield.

The Royal Law Firm is a boutique, corporation-side-only law firm operating throughout New England.