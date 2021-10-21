Top Banner

Celebrating the Healthcare Heroes for 2021

By 1517

Since BusinessWest and its sister publication, Healthcare News, launched the new recognition program known as Healthcare Heroes in 2017, the initiative has more than succeeded in its quest to identify true leaders — not to mention inspiring stories — within this region’s large and very important healthcare sector.

The award was created to recognize those whose contributions to the health and well-being of this region, while known to some, needed to become known to all. And this is certainly true this year.

Indeed, while some of the individuals, programs, and concepts highlighted in the stories below are known to familiar to many in this region, others are not, and they should be.

Collectively, these stories come down to a single word: passion. These individuals and groups have a passion for helping others in need. Their individual stories vary, but the common denominator is a willingness to step in, step up, be counted, and work tirelessly toward making a difference in the lives of others. We find these stories to be compelling and inspirational, and we’re sure you will as well.

Overall, everyone who was nominated this year is a hero, but in the minds of our judges — the writers and editors at BusinessWest — eight of these stories stood out among the others. The Healthcare Heroes for 2021 are:

Lifetime Achievement:

James Goodwin, President and CEO, Center for Human Development

Emerging Leader:

Dr. Sarah Haessler, Hospital Epidemiologist, Baystate Medical Center Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Medicine, Baystate Health

Community Health:

Beth Cardillo, Executive Director, Armbrook Village, and Richard Johnson, Counseling and Testing Prevention and Education Program Director, New North Citizens Council Inc.

Patient/Resident/ Client Care Provider:

Dr. Louis J. DeCaro, Podiatrist and Owner, DeCaro Total Foot Care Center

Health/Wellness Administrator:

Dr. Alicia Ross, Medical Director,
Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care

Innovation in Health/Wellness:

J. Aleah Nesteby, Director of LGBTQ Services, Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Collaboration in Health/Wellness:

Doorway to an Accessible, Safe and Healthy Home

