The Sugar Chalet in Wilbraham to Host Grand Opening on July 20

WILBRAHAM — The Sugar Chalet, Wilbraham’s newest bakery and cafe, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at One Crane Park Dr.

Owner and head chef Allison Henry will offer an assortment of fine pastries and desserts. Her specialties include chocolate-chip cookies and housemade bagels. She also will offer breakfast sandwiches and other items, like focaccia pizza and salads. The Sugar Chalet has espresso drinks and milkshakes crafted with house-made frozen custard.

Henry will also offer cooking classes, including demonstrations for children and adults for cake decorating, cooking, and baking, and has a small room for private events. She does custom orders for specialty items on request.

“I feel very welcomed by the community and am excited to bring new desserts and experiences to the town of Wilbraham,” Henry said.

A classically trained chef, Henry graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York in the spring of 2022 and is a 2021 graduate of the culinary program at Tantasqua High School in Sturbridge.

“Allison has dreamed of being a chef since she was 6 years old,” said Dawn Ruffini, Henry’s mother. “She started the Sugar Chalet in our family kitchen in the fall of 2022 and just took off from there. I’m really proud of her.”