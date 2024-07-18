Young Professional Society Announces Speed Networking Event

SPRINGFIELD — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will present its Third Thursday speed networking event with the Rally Cry tonight, July 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Table-n-Tap, 2039 Boston Road, Wilbraham.

YPS is hosting this networking event alongside Angel Rios of the Rally Cry in an effort to bring the community together at a new Wilbraham hotspot. The event will commence with open networking, then move to quick-round rotations. Each table will feature cards from the Rally Cry’s newest networking game, Enough Said, which serves up easy, thought-provoking questions to break the ice and make for memorable interactions throughout the evening.

Guests can purchase tickets for the event and find more information by clicking here. Tickets are free for YPS members and $10 for non-members, and will include light snacks and an automatic entry into winning a copy of Enough Said.