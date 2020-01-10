The Wurst Haus to Celebrate Grand Opening on Jan. 17

NORTHAMPTON — The Bean Restaurant Group invites the public and the media to attend the grand opening and VIP reception of the new Wurst Haus Restaurant on Friday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

The Wurst Haus, located at 27 Pleasant St. in Northampton, at the former site of the old Pleasant Street Theater, is a casual German-themed restaurant. It’s a smaller version of the well-known Bavarian-style restaurant known as the Student Prince and the Fort in Springfield, which opened in 1935 and is now a Western Mass. landmark.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will cut the ceremonial bratwurst to kick off the grand opening, while the Wurst Haus showcases its classic German fare and collection of beers from Germany, Europe, and around the world. Live music will be provided by the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers.

The location was most recently occupied by McLadden’s Irish Publick House, a restaurant purchased by the Bean Restaurant Group in 2018 under the direction of restaurant partners Andy Yee and Peter Picknelly.

“We are honored and excited to be serving the Northampton community, and we look forward to welcoming local folks and the media at our grand opening,” said Yee, the managing partner. “Come have a bite for lunch, listen to some music, and let us introduce you to the Wurst Haus. We hope to make a lot of new friends.”