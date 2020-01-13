Now Accepting Nominations for the 40 Under Forty Class of 2020

Nominations for 40 Under Forty Class of 2020 are now being accepted. 40 Under Forty is a celebration of young business and civic leaders in the Western Mass., and an undertaking in which our readership will play a pivotal role. Indeed, the process of selecting this region’s 40 Under Forty begins with nominations. And we urge you be thorough, because 40 Under Forty is a nomination-driven process; the background material submitted on a given individual is the primary source of information to be weighed by the judges who will score the candidates.

Please take a few minutes and help us identify the region’s 40 Under Forty.

If using mobile device to submit nomination, please make sure your phone is in Portrait view mode.

Save the Date

The selected individuals will be profiled in the April 27th edition of BusinessWest and celebrated at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on June 25, 2020.

For more information call (413) 781-8600

About the nomination form:

• Candidates should have achieved professional success and actively volunteer for civic and/or non-profit organizations.

• Only nominations submitted to BusinessWest on

this form will be considered.

• Fill out the nomination form completely.

• Photocopies are acceptable.

• Supporting information (i.e. résumé) may be sent to [email protected] Please include nominee’s name in subject line.

• Deadline is February 14, 2020. No exceptions.

• Nominees must be under 40 as of April 1, 2020

If using mobile device to submit nomination, please make sure your phone is in Portrait view mode.

Fill out the nomination form completely. Nominee *

Position *

Company/Organization *

Company Address

City/State/Zip

Company Phone *

Email *

Age * As of March 1

College Attended and Degrees Earned *

Business Accomplishments * (job responsibilities, special projects, business-related affiliations)

Civic Leadership * (board involvement in community, state, or national organization, including trade associations)

Achievements, Awards, and Special Recognitions *

Family (spouse, children if applicable)

Nominated by (your information):

Name *

Title *

Company *

Phone *

Email *

Captcha